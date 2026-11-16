Wanamaker building holiday light show will pause for 2 years, return in 2028

The Brief The holiday light show at the Wanamaker building will pause for the next two years. Renovations are ongoing to flip the historic building into a mixed-use space. The light show is expected to return in 2028.



The holiday light show at the historic Wanamaker building in Center City will go dark for the next two years as renovations to turn the former department store into a mixed-use space continue.

What we know:

The Wanamaker building's light show has been a fixture of the holiday season in Philadelphia for more than 50 years. The holiday staple will go dark for two years (2026 and 2027) as renovations to repurpose the building continue to unfold.

"The Wanamaker Building has been undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation to convert the National Historic Landmark into a mixed-use space with offices, apartments, and reimagined retail on the ground floor. ," a post on VisitPhilly.com read.

Due to the renovations, the light show will pause for the 2026 and 2027 holiday seasons.

What's next:

The Wanamaker Light Show will return for the 2028 holiday season as renovations are expected to be mostly complete by then.

"The massive reenvisioning of this space required the much-beloved show to close for two years," the VisitPhilly.com post read. "The show is set to return for the 2028 holiday season."

The backstory:

Located just across the street from Philadelphia's City Hall, the Wanamaker building was the site of the county's first department store.

Built between 1910-1911, the building most recently housed a Macy's for more than two decades, before it closed at the start of 2025.

After Macy's shocking closure, plans were laid out to transform the building into a mixed-use space, including offices, apartments and a reimagined retail space.