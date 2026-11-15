Vigil held for South Jersey teen killed during Florida visit

The Brief Family, friends and community members gathered in South Jersey to remember 16-year-old Victoria Perez on Sunday. Perez' was reportedly killed in Florida last week in a shooting for which a 19-year-old acquaintance has been charged. Perez' funeral is scheduled to take place Nov. 20 in Cherry Hill.



Family, friends and community members gathered in South Jersey to remember 16-year-old Victoria Perez on Sunday, who was killed in Florida last week in a shooting for which a 19-year-old acquaintance has been charged.

Dozens attended the vigil—many wearing pink, Perez's favorite color—to honor her life and raise awareness about the importance of seeking help when trapped in unhealthy relationships.

Grieving community gathers as family shares painful reality

What we know:

According to family members, Perez had spent seven years living in Florida with her mother and stepfather before returning to Pennsauken a few months ago to attend school. Relatives said she moved back to South Jersey primarily to escape a toxic relationship.

Last week, while Perez was back in Florida visiting her mother, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office reported her missing. Deputies later found her body in a wooded area in Spring Hill.

Investigators stated that 19-year-old Robert Timmons picked Perez up from her apartment around 1:15 a.m., and an argument allegedly broke out inside his vehicle.

Authorities allege Timmons shot Perez in the head and left her body behind the apartment complex. According to the sheriff, Timmons has been charged in connection with the killing.

What they're saying:

Relatives said they did everything in their power to keep her safe.

"We tried to give her the world; she always wanted to be happy," Randy Williams, Perez’s stepfather, told FOX 29.

"She was just a young girl looking for love, you know? And unfortunately, this happened to her," Juan Concepción, Perez’s grandfather, added.

"It’s just sad. To me, you’ve got to try to find them help when they’re in a relationship like that, and don’t give up," Concepción said. "I mean, we tried everything we could to not allow this to happen, but somehow they’d reach each other. I just hope and pray he pays for what he did. And to all these young girls out here looking for love—you’ve got to be careful where you’re looking."

Family friend Kandisc Collins echoed that warning: "I want the young folks to take this message as an eye-opener. This is not love; domestic violence is not love."

What's next:

Perez' funeral is scheduled to take place Nov. 20 in Cherry Hill.

Alongside preparations for Friday's funeral, an online fundraiser has been organized to help Perez's family cover expenses.

What you can do:

As communities in both Florida and South Jersey mourn her loss, Perez' family continues to encourage anyone in a dangerous or unhealthy relationship to reach out for help.