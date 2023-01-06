Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again

Published 
Hawaii
FOX 5 DC

Alert level raised as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano began erupting again on the afternoon of Thursday, January 5, according to the US Geological Survey. Credit: EpicLava via Storyful

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday that Hawaii's Kilauea began erupting again. 

The eruption of Kilauea began within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater just after 4:30 p.m. HST on Jan. 5, according to USGS. It's less than a month after nearby Mauna Loa spewed lava for two weeks at the end of November. 

The USGS raised the alert level for Kilauea to "WARNING/RED." 

"High levels of volcanic gas are the primary hazard of concern, as this hazard can have far-reaching effects down-wind," according to a hazard analysis from USGS. 

Kilauea last erupted for 16 months, starting in Sep. 2021. 