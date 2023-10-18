Watch: Queen's Brian May wears Phillies shirt during 'We are the Champion' at Wells Fargo Center

And we'll keep on Phightin' 'til the end!

Legendary Queen guitar player Brian May wore a Phillies t-shirt as the band played "We Are The Champions" Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Queen, now fronted by Adam Lambert, made a one night stop in Philadelphia as part of their Rhapsody Tour through North America.

The Phillies have certainly played like champions so far, beating the best team in baseball in the NLDS and outclassing the D'Backs through two games in the NLCS.

The Phillies-D'Backs series will continue in Arizona on Thursday night. Lefty Ranger Suarez will pitch for the Phillies in Game 3 against rookie Brandon Pfaadt.