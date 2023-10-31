Expand / Collapse search
Watch: Sumatran tiger cubs born at Nashville Zoo get checkup

By AP staff
Published 
Pets and Animals
Associated Press

Newborn Sumatran tiger cubs get check up

Three critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs that were born at the Nashville Zoo on Oct. 20 were weighed and got a health check-up. The litter consists of two females and one male. These Sumatran tiger cubs are the first ever to be born at the zoo. (Credit: Nashville Zoo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three Sumatran tigers have been born at the Nashville Zoo.

Zoo officials announced that the two female and one male cubs were born Oct. 20. It’s the first time that Sumatran tigers were born at the zoo. The cubs’ mother, 9-year-old Anne, arrived at the Nashville Zoo from the San Diego Zoo in December.

Sumatran tigers are native to the rainforests of Indonesia. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the Sumatran tiger as critically endangered with fewer than 600 in existence worldwide due to habitat loss and poaching.

Three critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs were born at Nashville Zoo. (Nashville Zoo )

Nashville Zoo veterinary officials performed a routine checkup on the cubs Thursday.

"All three cubs are doing well and are now back with their mom, Anne, in the privacy of their indoor den," the zoo said in a statement Saturday on Facebook.

One of three Sumatran tiger cubs getting a health check up.  (Nashville Zoo )

The cubs’ father, Felix, remains separated from Anne at the Nashville Zoo’s Tiger Crossroads Exhibit.

Two Sumatran tigers also were born at the San Diego Zoo’s Safari Park in July.