Wawa announces partnership to transform former location into Popcorn for the People store

article

Representatives from Wawa announced the company’s partnership with nonprofit food chain Popcorn for the People at the Philadelphia Eagles’ opening practice on Sunday.

This agreement includes plans to convert its vacant 9th and South Street location into a facility for Popcorn for the People, which actively hires employees with autism.

Wawa committed to providing the operation with financial support totaling more than $1.5 million over the next five years and revealed that the Eagles Autism Foundation and its funding partner Nuoryon would provide an additional $500,000 in grants for equipment used to produce and package popcorn.

"This partnership highlights Wawa’s continued investment in employment opportunities for all and commitment to creating a diverse workplace where everyone can make a difference," said Dave Simonetti, Sr. Director of Store Operations for Wawa.

In the announcement, Wawa predicted that the Popcorn for the People facility would open in early 2024.

Wawa also joined the ribbon cutting of a new Popcorn for the People kiosk at Lincoln Financial Field that will open for the upcoming football season and announced the rollout of Popcorn for the People product samples at various Wawa stores later this year.