Weather Authority: April begins with cloudy and blustery Thursday

It won't be a picturesque Opening Day for the Phillies and Braves on Thursday, but the rain will subside by the first pitch of the 2021 Major League Baseball season. Dense cloud cover and gusty winds are expected throughout the first game of 162.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Most of the Delaware Valley will wake up to steady rainfall that won't leave the area until around 10 a.m. Parts of the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley could see some wet snowflakes as the precipitation mixes with colder temperatures.

As the rain departs, blustery winds with gusts in the upper teens will remain. Temperatures, which sit in the mid-40s across the region, will likely be made cooler by the gusting winds.

An early look at the weekend shows plenty of sunshine, but bitterly cold spring temperatures. Conditions will bounce back to spring-like levels just in time for Easter Sunday with highs in the mid-60s and sun.

Advertisement

___

THURSDAY: Blustery, cold. High: 50

FRIDAY: Cold, sunny. High: 42, Low: 31

SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 54, Low: 27

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 64, Low: 40

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter