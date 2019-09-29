Weather Authority: Beautiful Sunday with mostly sunny skies, warm temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a beautiful Sunday with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 82 degrees.
The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Temperatures are expected to rise as high as 92 degrees by Wednesday.
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
-----
Advertisement
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86 Low: 61
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 75 Low: 62
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 82 Low: 69
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 92 Low: 66
THURSDAY: PM showers. High: 74 Low: 62