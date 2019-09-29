Weather Authority: Beautiful Sunday with mostly sunny skies, warm temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a beautiful Sunday with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 82 degrees.

The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to rise as high as 92 degrees by Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86 Low: 61

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 75 Low: 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 82 Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 92 Low: 66

THURSDAY: PM showers. High: 74 Low: 62