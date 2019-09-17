Weather Authority: Beautiful Tuesday offers preview of fall

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday with cooler temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 79 degrees, with dropping dewpoints.

A weak cold front has almost cleared the area, resulting in lower temperatures than those experienced on Monday.

The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with mostly sunny conditions.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 79 Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 73 Low: 54

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 73 Low: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 Low: 57

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 87 Low: 61