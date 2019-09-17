Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Beautiful Tuesday offers preview of fall

By FOX 29 staff
Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio delivers your 7-day forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday with cooler temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 79 degrees, with dropping dewpoints.

A weak cold front has almost cleared the area, resulting in lower temperatures than those experienced on Monday.

The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with mostly sunny conditions.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 79 Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 73 Low: 54

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 73 Low: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 Low: 57

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 87 Low: 61