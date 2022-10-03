Weather Authority: Below-average temperatures set to continue Monday with rainy, windy conditions

Monday will be the perfect day for comfort food as the Delaware Valley sees a chilly day with rain and cold wind chills.

Below-average temperatures are set to continue, with morning temps lingering in the low to mid-40s, giving today's forecast the score of a 4 out of 10 from the FOX 29 Weather Authority Team.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says an off-shore storm is bringing cold wind chills to the area and heavy downpours to some parts of the area.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for parts of the Jersey Shore and Dover, Delaware and a Coast Flood Advisory is in effect for areas around the Delaware River.

Days of rain could bring two to four inches to the inland parts of the Delaware Valley, while the shore could see four to six inches of rain.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will also be a chilly and rainy day in the Delaware Valley before temperatures increase Wednesday as the sun returns to the forecast.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: High: 53

TUESDAY: High: 53, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: High: 64, Low: 52

THURSDAY: High: 74, Low: 51

FRIDAY: High: 74, Low: 55

SATURDAY: High: 58, Low: 47

SUNDAY: High: 61, Low: 43