Suspect sought in crash that killed Uber passenger in Philadelphia: police

The Brief Joseph Cini, 35, is being sought by police after investigators say he fled the scene of a deadly crash involving an Uber. A 63-year-old passenger in the vehicle died at the scene. The 51-year-old driver was taken to Temple Hospital. Investigators say Cini fled a property in Philadelphia after officer went to serve him with a warrant for domestic assault.



Investigators say the passenger of an Uber was killed in a car crash with a suspect who investigators say was fleeing police Monday morning in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say Joseph Cini fled from the 900 block of Watts Street in a Nissan Maxima while officers were attempting to serve a warrant for domestic assault.

A short time later, police believe Cini's Maxima collided with a Jeep Patiot at the intersection of 9th Street and Girard Avenue.

A 51-year-old driver, who was working for Uber, was taken to Temple Hospital for treatment. Police say a 63-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Cini fled the crash on foot and was last seen heading north on 8th Street.

What you can do:

Police say Jospeh Cini is still wanted for the domestic assault warrant and is a suspect in the deadly crash.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.