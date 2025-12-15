Suspect sought in crash that killed Uber passenger in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say the passenger of an Uber was killed in a car crash with a suspect who investigators say was fleeing police Monday morning in Philadelphia.
What we know:
Investigators say Joseph Cini fled from the 900 block of Watts Street in a Nissan Maxima while officers were attempting to serve a warrant for domestic assault.
A short time later, police believe Cini's Maxima collided with a Jeep Patiot at the intersection of 9th Street and Girard Avenue.
A 51-year-old driver, who was working for Uber, was taken to Temple Hospital for treatment. Police say a 63-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe Cini fled the crash on foot and was last seen heading north on 8th Street.
What you can do:
Police say Jospeh Cini is still wanted for the domestic assault warrant and is a suspect in the deadly crash.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.