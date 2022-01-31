Weather Authority: Brutal cold lets up in days ahead, rain showers on the way

Winter will ease its grip on the Delaware Valley in the days ahead following a weekend's worth of heavy snow and brutally cold temperatures.

Forecasters expected highs in Philadelphia to peak near 40 degrees on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and tamer winds.

The trend will continue during the middle of the week with temperatures slated to reach 50 degrees by Thursday.

Forecasters expect most of the region to see spotty light showers throughout the day on Thursday and more widespread showers on Friday.

Daytime temperatures will stay above-average on Friday as the rain falls, then take a drop rapidly during the nighttime which could produce a wintry mix in some places.

An early look at the weekend shows back-to-back days of sunny and cold conditions with highs near freezing.

TUESDAY: Not as brutal. High: 39, Low: 20

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, milder. High: 40, Low: 27

THURSDAY: Spotty showers. High: 50, Low: 37

FRIDAY: Rain to wintry mix. High: 47, Low: 44

