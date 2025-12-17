Pierre Robert’s life honored with packed tribute concert in Philadelphia

The Brief A concert in Fishtown honored the late DJ Pierre Robert. Pierre Robert was a beloved host on 93.3 WMMR for 44 years. Proceeds from the event will benefit Manna, a charity providing healthy food to those in need.



A heartfelt concert in Fishtown celebrated the life and legacy of Pierre Robert, a cherished Philadelphia DJ who passed away in October at 70 years old.

Emotional tributes and rock and roll

What we know:

The concert was filled with emotional tributes and rock and roll, as fans and friends gathered to remember Robert's impact on their lives.

Thousands of music fans packed a sold-out Fillmore Philadelphia on Wednesday night to celebrate the life of legendary radio DJ Pierre Robert, whose warm voice and deep love of rock music shaped Philadelphia’s airwaves for more than four decades.

The tribute concert, billed as "Pierre Robert: A Show of Life," began at 6:45 p.m. and blended heartfelt speeches with live performances, reflecting the spirit of a broadcaster colleagues and listeners alike described as family.

Robert, the unmistakable midday host on 93.3 WMMR for 44 years, died Oct. 29 at age 70. Known for greeting listeners with his trademark "Greetings, citizens," Robert was a fixture of Philadelphia culture and a tireless champion of live music.

"You can feel the spirit of him in the room," said David Uosikkinen of The Hooters, a longtime friend who performed during the show. Fighting back tears, Uosikkinen recalled spending holidays with Robert. "He was part of our family."

Performers included Brent and Zach of Shinedown; Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm; Ed Roland of Collective Soul; members of The Hooters; and David Uosikkinen’s In the Pocket, featuring an all-star lineup of Philadelphia musicians.

Matt Cord, who worked alongside Robert and now hosts his former midday slot on WMMR, said the DJ would have loved the celebration. "He would absolutely want to be here," Cord said, adding that Robert lived for concerts more than anyone he knew.

Fans from across the region filled the venue in Fishtown, many sharing personal stories of how Robert’s voice marked milestones and traditions.

Jennifer Gilchrist said listening to Robert on Thanksgiving was a family ritual. "We lost my dad, and then not having Pierre on the air — it was emotional," she said.

Bob Crowe, another longtime listener, summed up Robert’s appeal simply: "He was the coolest dude. Just nice to people. The whole hippie thing."

Robert joined WMMR in 1981 after earlier work in San Francisco and became synonymous with Philadelphia rock radio.

His popular segments included "Pierre’s Vinyl Cut" and an annual Thanksgiving broadcast featuring Arlo Guthrie’s "Alice’s Restaurant." In 2019, he was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame.

A portion of the concert’s proceeds will benefit MANNA (Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance), one of Robert’s favorite charities, which provides medically tailored meals and nutrition education to people with serious illnesses.

As music echoed through the Fillmore, the night served less as a farewell than a celebration — one befitting a DJ whose kindness, enthusiasm and devotion to live music left a lasting imprint on the city he loved.