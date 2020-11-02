Weather Authority: Cold, blustery conditions Monday

The Delaware Valley is in for the coldest day of the season so far on Monday as wind advisories are in effect for most of the area.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for high temperatures in the mid-40s to be accompanied by gusty winds throughout most of the day.

Gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour, prompting the advisories that will be in effect until later in the day.

After Monday, we'll see a bit of a warming trend with highs in the mid-50s Tuesday, and low 60s on Wednesday.

By Thursday we're back into the mid-60s and approaching 70 degree temperatures later in the week.

