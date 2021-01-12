Weather Authority: Cold, sunny weather on Tuesday

It's a seasonable start with an appropriately cold day for January so you should really don those layers if you plan on going out today.

There's a lot of sunshine in today's forecast for the region with temperatures reaching into the 40s.

Moving in is a storm to the south but it should move off shore before it reaches us.

The next chance of rain is not until the weekend and the conditions for the day remain calm without a chance of wind either.

TUESDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 44, Low: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 46, Low: 29

THURSDAY: Mild, breezy. High: 50, Low: 33

FRIDAY: Much milder. High: 55, Low: 31

