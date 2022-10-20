Weather Authority: Cold weather set to continue Thursday ahead of weekend warm-up

Cold weather is set to continue for another day in the Delaware Valley, but a warm-up is on the way.

Frost advisories are in effect for parts of Southern New Jersey, Delaware and Philadelphia, while areas west of the city are under freeze warnings.

Early morning temperatures are in the 30s and 40s across the area, with temperatures expected to rise to the low 60s.

The advisories and warnings are in effect until 9 a.m.

Looking ahead, Friday is set to be sunny, with temperatures in the upper 60s. The weather is expected to be great for the Phillies NLCS Game 3 match-up against the Padres at Citizens Bank Park.

On Saturday, temperatures will rise to the 70s for a sunny day. Clouds will move in overnight, making for partly cloudy conditions for NLCS Game 4.

Precipitation is not expected in the forecast until Sunday afternoon, when an offshore storm will begin to impact the area.

There is a 50% chance of a shower, which may impact NLCS Game 5.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: High: 61

FRIDAY: High: 66, Low: 40

SATURDAY: High: 71, Low: 45

SUNDAY: High: 64, Low: 50

MONDAY: High: 69, Low: 57

TUESDAY: High: 73, Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: High: 69, Low: 57