Philly medical plane crash anniversary: 8 dead, 22 hurt, lawsuits filed, community remembers

The Brief Saturday marks 1 year since 8 people died and 22 others were hurt when a medical plane crashed near Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia. A year later, families filed a lawsuit against the air ambulance company and others involved with the plane. Neighbors and city leaders plan to honor the victims and first responders at the crash site on Saturday.



Eight people were killed and 22 others were hurt when a Learjet 55 crashed near Roosevelt Mall in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood, sending debris across more than 350 properties and leaving a lasting impact on the community.

Remembering the crash and its aftermath in Northeast Philadelphia

What we know:

All six people on board the Learjet 55 died, along with two people on the ground.

The crash happened about a minute after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, and the National Transportation Safety Board said the plane’s voice recorder was not working and no distress calls were made.

What they're saying:

"I hit the car in front of me," said Yagoud Al Safi, who was sitting at a stoplight on Cottman Avenue when the plane came down. "I suddenly saw the fire in my glass everywhere was fire. I didn’t even control my car. I just hit the car in front of me," said Al Safi. He ran home to find his wife buried under kitchen cabinets that had fallen from the impact. "She was in the kitchen and the cabinet the whole case of cabinets fell on her. She fell down," said Al Safi.

The crash killed 11-year-old pediatric patient Valentina Guzman Murillo and her mother, who were among the six on board, as well as 37-year-old Steven Dreuitt, who was in his car with his wife and son. Dreuitt’s wife, Dominique Goods Burke, died from her injuries in April.

Greg Ott, who owns an insurance agency across from the crash site, said his office was heavily damaged by jet fuel and debris.

"There are some neighbors that still haven’t completed the properties, which is sad," said Ott.

City Councilman Mike Driscoll recalled the night of the crash and the community’s response. "I’m sure there are some that are still unsettled. We’ve tried to provide counseling as best we could. We’re still here for them and we’re not going away," said Driscoll.

The backstory:

The families of two victims filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Guadalajara air ambulance company, Med Jets, S.A. de C.V., which does business as Jet Rescue, and others responsible for the plane’s design, manufacture, maintenance and inspection.

Messages seeking comment were left for Jet Rescue and lawyers representing Med Jets.

More than 350 properties were damaged in the area, and some neighbors are still rebuilding a year later.

On Saturday, city leaders and neighbors will gather at the crash site to lay a wreath and honor the victims and first responders.

Community impact and ongoing recovery

Local perspective:

The crash left a deep mark on the Rhawnhurst neighborhood, with residents still dealing with repairs and emotional recovery.

The site is being redeveloped, but many say the memory of the crash and the lives lost will not be forgotten.

The crash not only took lives but also disrupted a tight-knit community, damaged hundreds of properties and raised questions about air safety and accountability.

The ongoing lawsuit and remembrance events show the lasting effects of the tragedy.

Neighbors and city officials continue to support those affected, offering counseling and helping with rebuilding efforts.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what caused the crash, as the voice recorder was not working and no distress calls were made.

The outcome of the wrongful death lawsuit and the full extent of long-term recovery for the neighborhood remain unknown.