Woman found dead on steps of Philadelphia church
article
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after a body was found outside a church in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive woman on the 7200 block of Grovers Avenue just after 8 a.m.
She was pronounced dead on the steps of St. Irenaeus Church less than an hour before Sunday mass was scheduled to begin.
What we don't know:
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
Police have also not released the woman's age or identity.
What's next:
Philadelphia police, along with the medical examiner's office, are investigating the woman's death.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.