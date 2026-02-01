Woman found dead on steps of Philadelphia church

article

The Brief A woman was found dead on the steps of a church in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Her identity has not been released.



An investigation is underway after a body was found outside a church in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive woman on the 7200 block of Grovers Avenue just after 8 a.m.

She was pronounced dead on the steps of St. Irenaeus Church less than an hour before Sunday mass was scheduled to begin.

What we don't know:

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Police have also not released the woman's age or identity.

What's next:

Philadelphia police, along with the medical examiner's office, are investigating the woman's death.