Suspects in mail thefts at Bensalem townhomes sought: police

The Brief Bensalem Police are investigating several mail thefts at the Townhomes at Gateway between Dec. 15 and Dec. 27. Two men were caught on camera stealing mail and driving different vehicles. Police are asking for tips to help identify the suspects.



Police are looking for two men accused of stealing mail from mailboxes at the Townhomes at Gateway in Bensalem between Dec. 15 and Dec. 27.

Police search for two suspects after mail thefts at Bensalem townhomes

What we know:

Bensalem Police said two men were recorded on surveillance video taking mail from mailboxes on the 3200 block of Bristol Road.

The thefts happened over several days, with one man driving a flatbed tow truck and the other operating a white GMC Terrain, possibly with New Jersey plates.

Police described both suspects as Black men wearing glasses.

The first was seen with the tow truck between Dec. 17 and Dec. 23, while the second was seen with the white GMC Terrain.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Bensalem Police are looking for two men accused of stealing mail from mailboxes at the Townhomes at Gateway in Bensalem between Dec. 15 and Dec. 27.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them or submit an anonymous tip.

Police said the case is still open and they are working to identify the suspects.

The department released the photos above from the surveillance video and encouraged the public to take a close look.

How to help police identify the suspects

Mail theft can lead to identity theft and financial loss for residents.

Police are hoping that someone in the community will recognize the suspects and help bring them to justice.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about the thefts is asked to call Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719 or submit an anonymous tip.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their own surveillance cameras for any additional footage that might help the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the suspects or said if any mail was recovered.