19-year-old killed in Southwest Philadelphia, police say suspect stole 2 bikes

Updated  January 29, 2026 7:09pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
A 19-year-old man, identified by his family as Russell Williams Jr., was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia overnight while walking home from school, according to police and his family.

PHILADELPHIA - A 19-year-old man, identified by his family as Russell Williams Jr., was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia overnight while walking home from school, according to police. 

What we know:

Williams was on his way home from All-State Career School, where he was studying for his commercial driver’s license, his parents told FOX 29.

Surveillance video shows Williams walking with his backpack on Dicks Avenue, toward 66th Street, when a man on a bike approached from behind. Police say the shooter had stolen the bike moments earlier from a SEPTA bus at 64th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.

Williams’ family described him as someone who "loved everybody." 

Photo courtesy of Williams' family. 

"He would brighten up this room if you saw him, his smile, there wasn’t anybody that didn’t know him in Southwest Philly," they added. 

"We live life to raise our kids up the right way and do the right things, and he literally does the right thing, and you still take that person from you, for doing the right thing," Williams' mother Katrina said. 

Police say after the shooting, the suspect stole an electric bike from another person in the area before officers tracked him to the Wawa at 84th Street and Bartram Avenue, where he was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

Neighbors and family react to violence

Neighbors described hearing gunshots and seeing police arrive quickly.

"The four gunshots, I look out the window and then you finally hear the police coming up, and I didn’t know what was going on," Tony Fusco, a neighbor, said. 

Williams’ mother said this is the second time her family has faced tragedy. Her younger brother, Lashyd Merritt, was killed in the July 2023 Kingsessing mass shooting.

She added that her son always shared his location with her, and she traced him to the hospital after the shooting but never imagined she would get the news she did.

"Love on your kids, love on them, as much as possible," she said. 

"You took somebody great, for nothing," Williams' father added. 

What you can do:

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are expected. They are asking anyone with information to call 215-686-TIPS.

The Source: Information from Philadelphia police, interviews with the victim’s family and neighbors and FOX 29 reporting.

