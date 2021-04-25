Weather Authority: Comfortable Tuesday night leads to summer-like Wednesday

Wednesday should bring near-record warmth to the region, as Tuesday wraps up the appetizer to the taste of summer the Delaware Valley is in for Wednesday.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says overnight Tuesday should see partly cloudy skies and very comfortable conditions, with temperatures dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

The surge of warmth will peak Wednesday, with sunny skies and summer-like conditions. Temperatures should be near the record of 90 degrees, set in 1990. The high Wednesday is forecast around 86, so definitely something to watch.

If you’re headed outside for activities, make sure you take the water.

Showers return Thursday, with warm temps in the upper 70s. Showers will linger into Friday as temperatures cool off, and the wind picks up. The weekend looks pleasant.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Summer-like. High: 86, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Chance of rain. HIgh: 78, Low: 60

FRIDAY: Showers, cooler, windy. High: 66, Low: 61

