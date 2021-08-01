Weather Authority: Cool and comfortable Monday night gives way to pleasant Tuesday

A sunny Monday for the beginning of August with a slight taste of fall in the air across The Delaware Valley was a refreshing change from the heat of July.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says Monday night will be crisp and cool, with lows dipping into the mid 50’s through mid 60’s towards the Jersey shore, with a few upper 40’s in the Poconos.

Tuesday will see similar temperatures as Monday, with highs reaching the lower 80’s for most of the region. Clouds will be on the rise and thicken into Wednesday. Rain chances return Thursday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cool comfortable. Low: 62

TUESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 81, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 78, Low: 63

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 80, Low: 65

