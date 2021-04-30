Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Cool Friday with gusting winds leads to beautiful weekend

Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Friday forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The weekend will begin with whipping winds that will gust up to 60 MPH in some spots and overall cooler temperatures. Cloud cover will lessen and give way to spotty sunshine. 

Morning temperatures will sit in the lower 60s for most parts of the region as winds begin to kick up. The National Weather Service has issued a preemptive High Wind Warning for the entire Delaware Valley from 2 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday.

Sustained winds will be around 25-35 MPH across the region with the strongest gusts expected to reach 60 MPH. The high winds could send outdoor furniture flying, topple trees, and cause power outages.

Conditions will calm down on Saturday as temperatures stay cool around the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach back into the 80s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

___

FRIDAY: Windy, cooler. High: 68

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 66, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Much warmer. High: 81, Low: 53

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 76, Low: 58

___

