Weather Authority: Delaware Valley braces for record-breaking weekend heat

After an intensely stormy afternoon, the Delaware Valley is bracing for a weekend of record-breaking heat.

Storms rolled through the region, dispensing large hail and torrential rain, but the energy from the storms has calmed and dissipated. After reaching into the 80s prior to the thunderstorms, rain-cooled temperatures Friday night dropped to the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Hail in Cherry Hill, N.J.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says overnight into Saturday, temperatures should remain fairly steady, with humidity to accompany the mild night.

Folks throughout the Delaware Valley will notice the heat and humidity Saturday and Sunday. Take care to stay hydrated, check on elderly family or neighbors and walk pets or exercise early in the day. Temperatures could reach the mid 80s by 10 a.m. Saturday and that’s really too late to try and walk the dog or go for a run.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Saturday, noting that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause illness for some.

Sunday should be steamy and hot, but storms will move into the area and cool things off for Monday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy. Low: 72

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. High: 96, Low: 76

SUNDAY: Hot, then stormy. High: 93, Low: 64

MONDAY: More clouds. High: 76, Low: 59