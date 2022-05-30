Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see record temperatures on final day of May

After a warm holiday weekend, the Delaware Valley is set to see record heat on Tuesday, according to forecasters.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the UV index for the day is very high and it is recommended that sunglasses, hats and sunscreen be used to protect skin from the sun.

The air quality is a code orange, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Areas of high pressure will push temperatures from the 70s in the morning into the high 90s by Tuesday afternoon with no chance of rain.

The likelihood of rain returns with a 40% chance on Wednesday and a 50% chance on Thursday.

Conditions will also be muggy for several days until dew points return to normal on Friday.

Looking ahead, temperatures will fall back to the 80s and be great for the first weekend in June.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Record heat. High: 97

WEDNESDAY: Still hot. High: 90, Low: 71

THURSDAY: PM Thunderstorms. High: 82, Low: 69

FRIDAY: Less humid. High: 78, Low: 63

SATURDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 60

SUNDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 81, Low: 59

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80, Low: 60