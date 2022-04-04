Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see drenching rain showers by midweek

Temperatures will stay seasonable over the next several days, but forecasters are tracking two rounds of rain that could bring thunder and lightning to parts of the region.

Overnight conditions will stay dry with temperatures in the 30s and 40s in Philadelphia and its suburbs. Clouds will start to thicken during the early morning hours, but temperatures will stay tolerable in the 50s thanks minimal wind.

Temperatures will approach the 60 degrees in most areas during the afternoon with a few scattered showers. The sparse showers will serve as a precursor to a larger, more powerful, system of rain that will dump buckets onto the Delaware Valley on Wednesday morning.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr expects the "wall of rain" to move in after 9 p.m. Tuesday and drench the region through Wednesday morning. Rain is expected to end around noon, but conditions won't stay dry for long.

More showers will move in on Thursday morning and band of thunderstorms will rumble across the region duing the afternoon and evening. All told, forecasters expect parts of the Delaware Valley could see up to 3 inches of rain over the next several days.

TUESDAY: p.m. scattered showers. High: 58, Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain. High: 58, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Showers, p.m. storm. High: 57, Low: 50

FRIDAY: Leftover shower. High: 61, Low: 49

