Weather Authority: Dry and warm overnight will lead to hot, humid and sultry Thursday

Wednesday was a refreshing day, but heat and humdity roar back into the area Thursday. The humidity is on the rise as remnants of Hurricane Laura may push through this weekend.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says most of the area will be dry overnight into Thursday, though some areas to the north, in the Lehigh Valley, may see showers tonight.

Expect high heat and humidity Thursday with the chance of a slight risk for severe thunderstorms, with the main threat being damaging winds. Thursday promises to be a hit and sultry summer day. More rain is expected on as the weekend begins as moisture from the tropics makes its way into our area.

WEDNESDAY: Dry. Low: 71

THURSDAY: Hot, slight risk of storms. High: 95, Low: 71

FRIDAY: Rain likely. High: 87, Low: 75

SATURDAY: More rain. High: 85, Low: 75

