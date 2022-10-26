Weather Authority: Early forecast shows rain could threaten World Series in Philly, Halloween

Dense cloud cover will give way to sunshine and cooler temperatures for the rest of the week, but forecasters believe the rain could return early next week to threaten the World Series in Philadelphia on Halloween night.

Clouds will being to break up on Thursday with noticeably cooler temperatures in the low-60s. A similar weather day will follow on Friday, but temperatures will dip even further, struggling to surpass 60 degrees in most areas.

A pleasant weekend is ahead with mostly sunny conditions and seasonable temperatures in the mid-to-low 60s. Forecasters say clouds will begin to thicken on Sunday to set the stage for another round of rain on Halloween that will continue into Tuesday.

The forecasted rain won't only threaten trick-or-treating plans, but could also impact game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. FOX 29's Kathy Orr reports that weather models have yet to come into agreement on how much rain - if any - the Delaware Valley will see come Monday.

THURSDAY: Sunny, gusty. High: 64, Low: 54

FRIDAY: Sun, chilly. High: 59, Low: 44

SATURDAY: Sun, cool. High: 61, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. High: 65, Low: 44

MONDAY: Rain, warmer. High: 66, Low: 56