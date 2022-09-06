Weather Authority: Foggy, muggy Wednesday night sets up beautiful Thursday

The rain from Tuesday lingered into Wednesday, but as the day wears on, the chances decrease.

Overnight into Thursday, conditions will remain muggy, with fog and mist cropping up in locations. Lows will dip to the upper 50s to the mid-60s.

Thursday should be a beautiful day, as the clouds clear out, with highs in the lower 80s. Humidity should be low, as well.

The next few days will be very nice, with clear skies and low humidity and temperatures in the mid-80s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers early. Low: 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 83, Low: 64

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 86, Low: 63

SATURDAY: Warm, muggy. High: 86, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Cloudy, muggy. High: 84, Low: 68

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 83, Low: 69

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 82, Low: 70