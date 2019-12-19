Weather Authority: Frigid weekend leads to cold snap for holidays

Thermometers will rise well above the freezing point on Friday as the region rebounds from the coldest recorded day in the area since February. Unfortunately, though, you likely will not notice the difference as sustained wind chills will knock down real feel temps.

Highs in the city and surrounding counties will hover around the mid-30s under sunny skies. Mount Pocono will be the only area in the region to not reach above the freezing point, as highs on the mountain will reach just 25.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Those pesky wind chills will keep the real feel cool throughout the day in all areas. By 7 a.m. wind chills in Philadelphia and the immediate area will sit in the mid-teens. Conditions in Lancaster and Allentown will feel like 12 degreess. Mount Pocono during the morning hours will feel like 2 degrees.

There good news is that there are more seasonable temps on the horizon. Sunday will reach into the mid-40s and Monday through Christmas will hover around 50 degrees.

___

Advertisement

Friday: Sunny, Cold. High: 37, Low: 22

Saturday: Cold remains. High: 36, Low: 22

Sunday: Partly cloudy, mild. High: 45, Low: 24

Monday: Sunny, seasonable. High: 49, Low: 28

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP