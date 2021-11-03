Weather Authority: Cold night with NJ freeze warning gives way to cool, brisk Thursday

Wednesday welcomed sunshine to the Delaware Valley, following Tuesday's gloomy conditions, but temperatures remained unseasonably cold with highs struggling to exceed 50 degrees.

The coldest air of the season continues to funnel into the region, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams. And, after a freeze Tuesday night for areas north and west of Philadelphia, it is time for for areas south and east to freeze.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a Freeze Warning for nearly all of South Jersey, excluding Cape May County, set to expire Thursday at 9 a.m.. Frost Advisories are in place for Delaware and Philadelphia counties, as well as all of Delaware that will also expire at 9.

Conditions Wednesday have been beautiful and sunny, albeit cool and breezy, with daytime highs reaching the low 50s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday, with highs again in the low 50’s. The region will remain in a quiet pattern for the short term, but a possible coastal system could brush the area Sunday with clouds and a few showers.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chilly, partly cloudy. Low: 35

THURSDAY: Frosty start. High: 53, Low: 36

FRIDAY: Fall chill. High: 54, Low: 35

SATURDAY: Below average. High: 56, Low: 39

