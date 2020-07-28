Weather Authority: Heat advisories, storms in the forecast Tuesday

The Philadelphia area is bracing for yet another hot and humid day that could bring storms.

Tuesday's high temperatures are once again expected to reach a muggy 94 degrees.

Heat Advisories will go into effect for most of the area from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. with temps expected to feel like more than 100 degrees.

Strong thunderstorms could possibly impact the area Tuesday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

