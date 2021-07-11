Weather Authority: Heat Advisory remains in place as Delaware Valley bakes

Dangerous heat remains in the region, as severe thunderstorms move offshore, after pouring rain and prompting flash flooding and water rescues in some parts of the Delaware Valley.

By morning, the region begins to dry out and the heat cranks up. FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says more showers and thunderstorms could also heat up Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures climb into the 90s.

Although it will be in the 90s it'll feel as though it's in the 100 degrees range. There could be pop-up thunderstorms anytime after 2 p.m. and could last throughout the night.

Dangerous heat remains throughout the week, with a heat index Tuesday forecast to be somewhere between 100 and 105 degrees.

The heat won’t potentially break until the weekend.

TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 92, Low: 76

WEDNESDAY: P.M. storms. High: 90, Low: 73

THURSDAY: Hazy, humid. High: 93, Low: 75

