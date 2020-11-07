Weather Authority: Mild, sunny weekend on tap for region

Expect a mild and sunny weekend across the Delaware Valley with temperatures forecasted to peak in the 70s.

Uninterrupted sunshine is expected to last throughout the day. Morning conditions will start out chilly and become balmy during the daytime hours. Temperatures will rise into the 70 across the region, with slightly cooler conditions in Wildwood and Milville.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

The favorable weather will continue on Sunday with more bright sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures. Conditions will remain pleasant on Monday and Tuesday with increasing clouds.

FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking some mid-week rain that could linger from Wednesday through Friday.

___

Advertisement

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 73, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 74, Low: 47

MONDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 70, Low: 51

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 71, Low: 54

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest