Infant found dead in Philadelphia apartment 'may have sustained puncture wounds': police

The Brief An infant died after being found unresponsive inside an apartment in Philadelphia on Sunday. Investigators say the infant "may have sustained puncture wounds." An official cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Medical Examiner's Office.



Police in Philadelphia are investigating the death of an infant who was found unresponsive in an apartment over the weekend.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 1100 block of North American Street around 1 a.m.

Police say an infant was found unresponsive inside an apartment, and was pronounced dead by medics.

Preliminary investigation shared by police shows that the infant "may have sustained puncture wounds."

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Medical Examiner's Office.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported.

The identity of the infant has not been released.