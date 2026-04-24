Delco Farmers Market launching with halal, local foods at Delcroft Center

The Brief Delco Farmers Market will open at the Delcroft Center in Folcroft at noon on Friday, May 1. The market will feature halal foods, global products and local produce. Vendors and shoppers can expect a diverse menu, prepared foods and a butcher shop, but the final inspection is still pending.



The family-run

Delco Farmers Market is set to open at the Delcroft Center on Friday, May 1, offering a new grocery option with a focus on halal and international foods, according to the family behind the project.

The farmers market will open in the anchor store space at the Delcroft Center, continuing a long tradition of grocery stores at that location.

The market is being called a "halal international farmers market" on social media, and aims to provide both fresh, local groceries and global products.

Founder Aqeel Khan said, "The community needs and deserves to have this option, not only the fresh and local, but our main goal is to provide them the lowest price as possible."

Shelves have been stocked throughout the day as the team prepares for the final inspection, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

The market will offer a wide range of products, including halal food, local and exotic produce, prepared foods and a butcher shop.

"We’ll be carrying goat, the oxtail, the beef, lamb and chicken," said Khan. A prepared foods section will feature a rotating menu, with different cuisines on different days. "This is just a hot bar, so we haven’t decided if this is going to be buffet. We will have different days and different menu, so one day might be the Latino menu. The other day may be Chinese," said Khan.

Local farms will supply much of the meat for the butcher shop, and prepared foods will be cooked in-house with grab-and-go options.

What you can do:

Those interested in becoming vendors can reach out through the market’s social media accounts under "Delco Farmers Market."

The grand opening event will take place at noon on May 1, featuring a live DJ, free food, giveaways and more.

The market will be open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.