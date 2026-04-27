Operation Coast to Coast: human trafficking crackdown targets two New Castle County spas

The Brief Operation Coast to Coast targeted human trafficking in 30 states on Thursday. New Castle County detectives searched two Delaware spas, arrested three people, and seized cash, gold, and vehicles. Potential trafficking victims were identified and referred for support.



Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police took part in Operation Coast to Coast, a major anti-human trafficking effort involving more than 250 law enforcement agencies across 30 states, according to a press release.

What we know:

The operation identified 129 victims nationwide, including 11 minors and one pregnant adult, according to the press release. Investigators detained 86 adult males, arrested 53 sex buyers, and executed 108 search warrants, including 36 at illicit massage businesses.

Authorities seized more than $500,000 in criminal assets, including cash, gold, silver, and vehicles. In New Castle County, detectives searched TH Rainbow Spa in Wilmington and Relaxing Asian/Moon Spa in Newark.

Detectives said they found evidence of sexual acts being offered for money at both locations. At TH Rainbow Spa, 44-year-old Mei Chen of Wilmington was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution, money laundering, practicing massage without a license, and criminal nuisance. She was held on $15,002 cash bail.

At the same location, 36-year-old Matthew Tamayo of Aston, Pa., was charged with patronizing a prostitute and released on $1,000 unsecured bail. Police seized more than $9,600 in cash and a vehicle from the spa.

In the afternoon, detectives searched Relaxing Asian/Moon Spa in Newark, arresting 56-year-old Li Shi on similar charges. Shi was held on $31,000 cash bail. Additional search warrants at a Newark residence led to the seizure of more than $25,000 in cash, about $42,000 in gold, $16,000 in silver, high-end jewelry, two vehicles, marijuana, and a .38 caliber handgun with ammunition.

A 17-year-old boy was also found at the residence and charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition as a minor. He was held on $10,000 cash bail.

During the searches, detectives identified three women as potential human trafficking victims—two at TH Rainbow Spa and one at Relaxing Asian/Moon Spa. All were referred to the New Castle County Police Department’s Victim Services Unit for support and resources.

The backstory:

The operation was one of the largest anti-human trafficking initiatives ever conducted in the United States, according to the press release. The coordinated effort aimed to identify victims, arrest traffickers and sex buyers, and seize criminal proceeds.

The Delaware Division of Professional Regulation, Delaware Department of Justice, Delaware Anti-Trafficking Council, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Elsmere Police Department assisted with the investigation.

By the numbers:

• 129 victims identified nationwide, including 11 minors and one pregnant adult

• 86 adult males detained and 53 sex buyers arrested

• 108 search warrants executed, including 36 at illicit massage businesses

• More than $500,000 in assets seized nationwide

• Over $9,600 in cash and one vehicle seized at TH Rainbow Spa

• Over $25,000 in cash, $42,000 in gold, $16,000 in silver, jewelry, two vehicles, marijuana, and a handgun seized at a Newark residence

Local perspective:

The arrests and rescues in New Castle County were part of a much larger national push to fight human trafficking and support victims. Local agencies worked together to ensure those affected received help and resources.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the ongoing investigation or the long-term support for identified victims. The press release did not specify if additional arrests or charges are expected.