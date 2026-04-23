Philadelphia school board delays vote on $3B facilities master plan

The Brief The Philadelphia Board of Education postponed a vote on a $3 billion plan that could close 17 schools. City Council members argued the decision was being rushed and requested more time to review the plan. The vote is now scheduled for Thursday, April 30.



The Philadelphia Board of Education delayed a vote on a $3 billion facilities plan that could close 17 schools, after City Council members called for more time to review the proposal.

Pressure from City Council leads to delay

What we know:

The Board of Education postponed the scheduled vote on the facilities plan after City Council members argued it was being rushed and requested more time for review.

Reginald Streater, president of the Philadelphia Board of Education, said, "In the spirit of partnership with the communities that we serve we plan to adjourn tonight’s meeting and resume on April 30th..2026"

The plan would close 17 schools and modernize 170 others.

The delay came after City Council asked the board to slow down and take a closer look at the proposal.

Students, parents, and staff members expressed concern about the impact of the plan. Demonstrators called for more transparency from the district about how decisions were made to close schools.

Community reaction and calls for transparency

What they're saying:

Alexis Rodriguez, an 8th grader at Stetson Middle School, said, "you are making us feel like our voices don’t matter because we the students of your district are the future of this city"

Lisa Haver from the Alliance for Philadelphia Public Schools said, "This hunger games approach that the district and the board has subjected people to is really reprehensible"

Arthur Steinberg, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers Local 3, said, "The parents who have kids that are going to lose their schools or have to move somewhere else they deserve transparency and to to know why their schools are being closed and that has not occurred yet"

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said, "We’re working and negotiation and talking around the clock with council members, admins, the school board members and our state partners to try and figure out what we can do not only to rectify this situation related to our facilities but also figure out his fiscal hurdle that we are facing right now."

Many students and teachers from schools facing closure attended the meeting, asking the board to reconsider and save their schools.

What’s next for the facilities plan

Timeline:

The vote on the $3 billion facilities plan is now scheduled for Thursday, April 30. The plan includes closing 17 schools and modernizing 170 public schools.

The delay gives City Council and the public more time to review the proposal and push for changes. It remains unclear whether the additional time will lead to adjustments in the plan.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if the extra week will result in changes to the facilities plan or if the board will move forward with the original proposal.