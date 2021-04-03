Weather Authority: Mild temperatures in store Saturday

After a chilly Friday, conditions bounce back on Saturday with plenty of sunshine.

However, temperatures will still not reach traditional springtime levels. The high on Saturday won't go much higher than the mid-50s.

Saturday evening temperatures will again dip leading to a cold overnight with temps in the 40s.

The spring-like conditions will return to the region just in time for Easter Sunday and remain throughout most of the workweek.

The weekend will wrap up with temperatures in the mid-60s and more sunshine.

SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 54, Low: 27

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 64, Low: 40

MONDAY: Sunny mild. High: 66, Low: 44

