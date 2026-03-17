Taylor and Springfield hospitals in Delaware County sold, could reopen this year

The Brief Two recently closed Delaware County hospitals have been purchased by a local ambulance company. The new owners plan to renovate and reopen Taylor and Springfield hospitals, aiming to restore medical services within months. The much larger Crozer hospital in Upland remains closed, with no reopening date set.



Two shuttered hospitals in Delaware County may soon reopen after a local ambulance company purchased the properties and announced plans to bring back much-needed medical services.

Ambulance company owner buys and renovates hospitals

What we know:

Todd Strine, who grew up in Swarthmore and previously owned a local ambulance company, has purchased Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park and Springfield Hospital, said Strine.

He and his partners bought the hospitals for $1 million each and are investing millions more in upgrades and renovations to attract a new health care system or specialty practices.

Strine said, "It’s the craziest thing…I’m the ambulance guy and the real estate guy, but I’d never thought he’d be the hospital guy in Delaware County."

He explained the decision to buy the hospitals, saying, "Because nobody else did. These properties were going to get abandoned…so we stepped up."

Strine took FOX 29 on a tour of the empty patient rooms, emergency department and operating rooms at Springfield Hospital, describing the process as similar to preparing a house for sale.

"It’s what you would do with a house. Right. You want to get it cleaned up. You want it to show well. You want to be able to advertise it. And market it and get as many people through here as you can," said Strine.

Plans to restore health care access in Delaware County

The closures of Taylor, Springfield and Crozer hospitals left a gap in health care access for the community, according to Strine, who said he saw the impact firsthand.

He told FOX 29, "People want access to care right where they are. And that’s what we do as an ambulance company and now we are in a little different position to be able to bring hospitals back online and back to life for a county that really needs it."

Chester Mayor Stephan Roots expressed support for the effort, saying, "Absolutely thrilled about it that somebody has the foresight to bring health services back to Delaware County in spaces that are smaller, more manageable and more likely opening a lot sooner than a Crozer will."

Strine said both hospitals could be operational by the end of the year, with Taylor Hospital potentially ready to open as soon as next week.

"This place could be open next week. It’s ready to go. Move in ready," said Strine.

The new owners are currently in discussions with several health systems to take over hospital operations.

While Taylor and Springfield hospitals may reopen soon, Crozer hospital in Upland is expected to remain closed for years.

What we don't know:

It is not yet confirmed which health system will take over operations at the newly purchased hospitals.