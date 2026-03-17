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PHL International Airport to close 2 more TSA checkpoints starting Wednesday: What we know

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Published  March 17, 2026 3:14pm EDT
Philadelphia International Airport
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • The Philadelphia International Airport will close checkpoints at Terminals A-West and F starting Wednesday, March 18.
    • This comes after the TSA closed Terminal C last Thursday due to a staff shortage prompted by the ongoing partial government shutdown.
    • It is unclear when the terminal checkpoints will reopen. 

PHILADELPHIA - According to the Philadelphia International Airport’s website, starting Wednesday, March 18, checkpoints at Terminals A-West and F will shut down. 

The news comes less than one week after the airport TSA closed Terminal C due to a staff shortage prompted by the ongoing partial government shutdown.

"Due to staffing constraints related to the government shutdown, the TSA, in collaboration with the airport, is temporarily closing the Terminal C checkpoint," Redfern told FOX 29 News. 

The A-East, B and D/E checkpoints are still open, and all terminals are open for flights.

What you can do:

For more information on the terminals' hours of operations, visit the PHL Airport's website.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the terminal checkpoints will reopen. 

What's next:

This is a developing story. 

The Source: Information from the Philadelphia International Airport's website. 

Philadelphia International AirportNews