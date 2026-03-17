PHL International Airport to close 2 more TSA checkpoints starting Wednesday: What we know

The Brief The Philadelphia International Airport will close checkpoints at Terminals A-West and F starting Wednesday, March 18. This comes after the TSA closed Terminal C last Thursday due to a staff shortage prompted by the ongoing partial government shutdown. It is unclear when the terminal checkpoints will reopen.



According to the Philadelphia International Airport’s website, starting Wednesday, March 18, checkpoints at Terminals A-West and F will shut down.

The news comes less than one week after the airport TSA closed Terminal C due to a staff shortage prompted by the ongoing partial government shutdown.

"Due to staffing constraints related to the government shutdown, the TSA, in collaboration with the airport, is temporarily closing the Terminal C checkpoint," Redfern told FOX 29 News.

The A-East, B and D/E checkpoints are still open, and all terminals are open for flights.

What you can do:

For more information on the terminals' hours of operations, visit the PHL Airport's website.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the terminal checkpoints will reopen.

What's next:

This is a developing story.