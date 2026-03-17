PHL International Airport to close 2 more TSA checkpoints starting Wednesday: What we know
PHILADELPHIA - According to the Philadelphia International Airport’s website, starting Wednesday, March 18, checkpoints at Terminals A-West and F will shut down.
The news comes less than one week after the airport TSA closed Terminal C due to a staff shortage prompted by the ongoing partial government shutdown.
"Due to staffing constraints related to the government shutdown, the TSA, in collaboration with the airport, is temporarily closing the Terminal C checkpoint," Redfern told FOX 29 News.
The A-East, B and D/E checkpoints are still open, and all terminals are open for flights.
What you can do:
For more information on the terminals' hours of operations, visit the PHL Airport's website.
What we don't know:
It is unclear when the terminal checkpoints will reopen.
What's next:
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia International Airport's website.