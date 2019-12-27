Weather Authority: Mild weekend gives way to rain showers

A mild and dry Saturday is slated for the Philadelphia area Saturday, with temperatures holding steady about the 50 degree mark.

Temperatures across the region will stay above freezing overnight and hover around 40 degrees.

On Saturday, highs in the city will top out at 52 with intermittent clouds and plenty of sunshine. FOX 29's Forecast by the Numbers grades Saturday a 9 out of 10.

Expect clouds to coat the region Sunday ahead of late-arriving rain that will spill over into Monday. FOX 29's Scott Williams says rain should begin to fall around 4 p.m. and continue through Monday evening.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 49, Low: 39

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 52, Low: 40

Sunday: PM rain, cloudy. High: 51, Low: 32

Monday: Morning rain, cloudy. High: 56, Low: 46

New Year's Eve: Partly sunny. High: 49, Low: 37

New Year's Day: Partly cloudy. High: 45, Low: 33.

