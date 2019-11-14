Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

It's that time of year again. Our FOX 29 Weather Authority team has been looking at models and crunching the numbers for the last few weeks to get a better idea of what we can expect this winter.

When making the winter forecast Kathy Orr, Sue Serio and Scott Williams look carefully at forces that will influence our climate. This year is complicated by the absence of El Nino or La Nina. In addition, the Eastern Pacific Ocean is in a neutral state or La Nada.

The weather team looks at the snowfall in Siberia, which was above normal in October, so we will be getting those cold shots of polar air. The FOX 29 Weather Authority will be watching for a high pressure to possibly set up over Greenland, which will lock in polar air for a better chance of nor'easters.

TEMPERATURES

During the month of December, temperatures will be two degrees above average. January will be around average. February will be at least one degree above average and in March temperatures will be below the monthly average by at least one degree.

SNOWFALL BY MONTH

The Weather Authority predicts we will see below average snowfall during the month of December. There's only a 30 percent chance of a white Christmas. January will likely end with average snowfall coming in at around 6.6 inches. In February, we should expect around the average of 7.3 inches. During the month of March, we will be above the average in snowfall with an expected 4-6 inches. The average for March is usually 3.8 inches.

SNOW TOTALS

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is forecasting 20-26 inches of snow in Philadelphia and its suburbs, which is above the annual average of 22.5 inches. The Lehigh Valley will see 26-32 inches of snow while the Poconos will get between 32-42 inches. The shore and beaches should expect 14-20 inches of snow for the winter of 2019-2020.

