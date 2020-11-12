Weather Authority: More showers on Thursday with cooler temperatures

Showers will continue to soak the region on Thursday as a cold front pushes in from the west to plummet temperatures into the 50s.

Light rainfall will be widespread during the morning hours with mild temperatures in the 60s. Intermittent showers will continue throughout the day for most of the region as temperatures begin to bottom out.

By the afternoon conditions are expected to be cool and damp with temperatures in the mid-50s. Thermometers will sit around 54 degrees during the middle afternoon hours and drop down to 50 degrees during the early evening.

Showers will linger into Friday morning, but clear by the afternoon and give way to some sunshine. Conditions will remain sunny and cool on Saturday, while temperatures on Sunday will rebound into the 60s with a chance of p.m. rain.

THURSDAY: Cool, rainy. High: 65

FRIDAY: a.m. rain, p.m. sun. High: 58, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 53, Low: 38

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High: 60, Low: 37

