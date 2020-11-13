Weather Authority: Morning rain leads to some sun to start weekend

After two days of pounding rain and gloomy conditions, sunshine will return on Friday to help kick off the weekend.

Lingering rainfall will slowly pull offshore during the morning hours. Most areas should expect light rain to continue intermittently throughout the morning. Temperatures will remain in the high 50s for Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

Showers will begin to dissipate around 2 p.m. and cloud cover will gradually start to clear. Expect a welcomed return of sunshine around the mid-to-late afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Sunny and cool conditions are expected to last all day Saturday. Sunshine will continue on Sunday morning, but some late day showers will close out the weekend.

FRIDAY: a.m. showers, p.m. sun. High: 58

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 54, Low: 41

SUNDAY: Sun to showers. High: 62, Low: 35

MONDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 53, Low: 41

