Weather Authority: Morning snow changes to rain on Monday

A brief shot of snow will impact parts of the Delaware Valley on Monday morning before changing to rain during the afternoon as temperatures approach 40 degrees.

Conditions will remain calm and cold overnight with temperatures in the 20s across the region. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Chester, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties until Monday afternoon.

Expect the first flakes to fall in areas north and west of Philadelphia around 8 a.m. By late-morning most of southeastern Pennsylvania and areas in southern New Jersey will see snow or a wintry mix. Philadelphia and areas straddling the I-95 corridor will see a blend of snow and frozen rain.

Most areas will see the precipitation change into rain during the afternoon as warm air lifts temperatures above the freezing point. The system is expected to pull offshore by mid-to-late afternoon.

Snow totals won't amount to much from this day-long weather event. Counties north and west of Philadelphia can expect upwards of two inches while areas closer to Philadelphia will get a dusting. All of southern New Jersey can expect rain.

MONDAY: Snow-to-rain. High: 40, Low: 26

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 44, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sun. High: 56, Low: 34

THURSDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 48, Low: 38

