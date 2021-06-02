Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy, warm night sets up possible severe storms for Thursday

Filtered sunshine reigned Wednesday and anyone with evening plans will find pleasant conditions.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says Thursday is the big problem. The morning could start with showers or even a rumble of thunder. A break will see some sunshine in the midday. Depending upon how much sunshine the region sees could determine the strength of any thunderstorms.

The break will end somewhere around 3 to 4 p.m., when the Delaware Valley could see gusty thunderstorms and a few could be severe.

The main threat from these storms is localized flooding. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. A half inch and up to an inch of rain could fall, in the heavier downpours.

The high Thursday should see the lower 80s. There is a chance of rain Friday with a high in the upper 70s.

The Delaware Valley is set to see a heat wave after Thursday’s storms.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, possible showers. Low: 62

THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 81, Low: 68

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. High: 78, Low: 65

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88, Low: 68

