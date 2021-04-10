Weather Authority: One-two punch of rain, thunderstorms expected on Sunday

A one-two punch of rain showers will close out the weekend on Sunday with an evening cluster of storms that could bring rumbles of thunder to parts of the Delaware Valley.

Cloud cover will begin to thicken on Saturday evening as the first wave of rain approaches our area from the southwest. The spinning storm will impact areas west of Philadelphia around 4 a.m. and stretch to engulf the entire region during the morning and afternoon.

Rainfall is expected to last until about 3 p.m. as the storm moves offshore and temperatures climb into the lower 70s. Spotty showers will linger throughout most of the evening as another storm system with the potential for thunder begins to take shape.

Philadelphia and surrounding areas could experience some rumbles of thunder around midnight. The storm will push north during the Monday morning hours bringing moderate showers to most parts of the region.

Showers will linger on Monday with much cooler temperatures that will struggle to crack 60 degrees. A similar weather day is in store for Tuesday and Wednesday before conditions rebound just in time for the weekend.

SUNDAY: a.m. rain, afternoon storm. High: 71, Low: 58

MONDAY: Chance of showers. High: 58, Low: 50

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 58, Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 60, Low: 46

