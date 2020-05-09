Weather Authority: Overnight chill leads to pleasant Mother’s Day

The cold temperatures felt across the Delaware Valley will continue to freeze the region overnight, but a quick return to the 60s is in store for Mother's Day.

A steady wind chill will make temperatures reach near-freezing levels overnight. Conditions will remain dry with few passing clouds.

Wind chill temperatures in Philadelphia will reach 35 degrees by 9 p.m. and bottom out at 32 after midnight. A freeze warning has been issued for most of the region.

Early morning conditions on Sunday will rise into the 40s as the region bounces back from a rare dose of winter. Temperatures will rise into the 50s by lunchtime and top out around 62 during the late afternoon.

A line of showers will move into our region on Monday morning followed by some scattered sprinkles. Varying temperatures will hang around until Friday when conditions are expected to reach near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 63, Low: 38

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, chance of showers. High: 59, Low: 50

TUESDAY: Sunny & cool. High: 58, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 64, Low: 40

