Weather Authority: Partly sunny, mild Friday with overnight rain showers

Expect a partly sunny Friday to kick off the weekend with mild temperatures that should exceed 50 degrees. Rain showers will move in overnight but should leave the region by Saturday morning.

Temperatures in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas will sit in the 40s for most of the day with a mix of sun and clouds. By the afternoon, conditions will warm into the upper 40s and should reach a balmy high of 52 degrees in Philadelphia.

Rainfall will be ushered into our area around 6 p.m. tonight and last through early Saturday morning. As the showers pull away, sunshine will return with seasonable temperatures in the 40s. The favorable conditions will continue on Sunday and remain over the next several days.

FRIDAY: p.m. rain. High: 52

SATURDAY: sun returns. High: 47, Low: 42

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 45, Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 43, Low: 31

